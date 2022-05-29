When the 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade starts its march down Broadway on Saturday morning, June 4, a familiar local businesswoman will be sitting tall.
Terri Stricklin will be the parade’s grand marshal as the procession makes its way through the heart of the city, down Broadway from Mill Street to Enos Drive.
She is one of the faces of the famous Hitching Post in Casmalia – the restaurant at the end of the world.
“It may be at the end of the world but people find it,” said Stricklin.
The Ostini family has deep roots in the Santa Maria area.
Frank and Natalie Ostini opened the Hitching Post in 1952.
They had six children (in order); Bill, Frank, Terri, Mike, Bob, and Annette.
“Bill owns the original restaurant and Frank owns Hitching Post 2 in Buellton,” said Stricklin. “I’m still at the original Casmalia location. Many people know Mike as a high school sports referee in football and an umpire in baseball. He’s semi-retired although he still works high school games and works part-time at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez. Bob lives in Arizona and Annette lives in Texas but at one time all of us worked at the Hitching Post.
“Our kids and grandkids have all worked there, too, so now we’re on our fourth generation of family working there.”
The community is like an extended family which has led to a lot of Ostini community involvement.
“When we first started our ‘Golden Circle of Champions’ fundraisers, Terri came to me and said ‘what do you need?’”’ said Tina Tonascia, the chief operations officer for Elks Recreation. “Terri and her family said they’d donate the food to our Golden Circle of Champions Dinner the first night of the rodeo.”
“We serve about 300 tri-tip dinners every year,” said Stricklin. “Bill cooks and is also Willie Wonka. We have a Willie Wonka theme and all the kids get golden tickets. Bill brings along an Oompa Loompa. It is all so magical.”
The Ostinis serve up about 300 dinners to the Golden Circle dinner attendees.
“We have the Golden Circle kids and their families, cowboys and cowgirls from the rodeo along with a number of special guests.”
And the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has been a part of Stricklin’s entire life.
“I was born and raised in Santa Maria and have been watching the parade and the rodeo all my life. My family and friends will all be here. I hope to see everyone from the Santa Maria area out there, too,” said Stricklin. “This is like being elected prom queen. It is such an honor.”
“Terri and her family do so much for the rodeo,” said Rodeo Parade Chairman Jaime Flores. “This is a chance for the community to come out to show her how much they appreciate all she does.”