The perfect place to scream, eat all you can eat and go home with a giant, random stuffed animal is back. That's right, the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair has begun.

Lots of family fun and excitement is planned for the county fair, which starts Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Caitlin Miller said this year all vendor spots were sold out and the community stage will feature local singers, dancers, gymnasts and other acts from opening to closing every single day of the fair, which runs through Sunday.

“We’ve got local vendors, but we also have vendors that come from far and wide. This is their business and we love getting to open our doors,” said Miller. “We also create jobs for the community. We hired about 200 temporary workers so it’s a great way to stimulate the economy. We’d love for everyone to come out and have some fun.”

Making its debut is the brand new stomach-churning ride "The Medusa," which catapults its riders higher than any ride ever has at the local fair.

The Convention Center will feature various forms of art, special displays and, according to Miller, an industrial arts auction. Pieces included in the auction are made by high school students and are available to be bid on throughout the duration of the fair.

“Our Convention Center is where all of our still exhibits take place — we open the entries up to our community," Miller said. "That’s everything from photography, cut flowers, vegetables, fine arts. We really open that up to the community so they can display their work.”

Miller says that's what makes a fair — the community involvement, such as locals entering for both livestock and still exhibits with cash prizes and ribbons available.

There are also some notable acts headlining the main stage on various nights. The main stage entertainment is included with the price of admission Wednesday through Saturday and all shows start at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, a tribute band highlighting top songs from the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival will take the main stage. On Thursday, Grammy award winner Ashley McBryde will perform. The opener will be singer/songwriter Jordyn Shellhart.

Friday will feature headliner Uncle Kracker, a multi-platinum artist with hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down."

Ending the free shows on Saturday will be the opening act Telephone Friends and headliner Switchfoot. On Sunday, the fair will host its tradition of fiesta day, a separate ticketed concert that takes place in the arena.

The park plaza will feature a “Walk on the Wild Side“ exhibit with animals that's included with admission to the fair.

“It will be a great way to learn a little bit more about animals and science — and get out of the heat," Miller said. "We also have some axe throwing that’s for adults. It's going to be a fun date night that’s also included with paid admission.”

Attendees have a chance to participate in a free game show to win prizes. Music will be featured by DJ and co-host Contact Beats.

Announcements for participation times will be randomly announced or may be posted on a board at the front of the stage, according to Stevie Dub, a game show host and entertainment manager for Helm and Sons Amusements.

“All they have to do is raise their hand, and we randomly select contestants,” Dub said. “We have contestants come on stage and compete in a series of games for a chance to walk away with free prizes."

Prizes include free admission to the fair, cotton candy, stuffed animals, with the main prize usually being wristbands to get on the rides.

The gates open Wednesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. and close at 10. Friday through Sunday gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 10.

Each day, the fair features a special discount starting with Wednesday’s “5 before 5” special where admission for all tickets purchased at the gates are $5 until 5 p.m. Thursday’s "5 before 5" deal is for $5 admission for seniors (62-and-up) purchased at gates, good until 5 p.m.

Friday is free admission all day for youths aged 6 through 11. Kids 5-and-under are free every day. Saturday offers free admission for military and law enforcement who must show valid ID. Daily parking is $10.

General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $16 at the gate. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $14.

Carnival ride wristbands are $45. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate. For additional information, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at (805) 925-8824 or visit its website at www.santamariafairpark.com.