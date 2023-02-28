Solvang’s years-long tourism marketing saga continued Monday as City Council members heard for the second time in as many weeks reports of adversarial behavior on the part of city leadership.
On Feb. 15, “Abbi Agency asked to meet with the City Manager, the Mayor, and Marketing Manager to review the scope of work and progress in person. Due to feedback from (Tourism Advisory Committee) and City Council, The Abbi Agency acknowledged the partnership might no longer be beneficial for all parties involved and provided a verbal 30-day resignation. A written notice was received on Feb. 21, 2023,” Solvang Marketing Manager Cheryl Shallanberger reported Monday.
“Unfortunately, the internal climate created by the City of Solvang’s leadership resulted in unexpectedly adversarial and combative interactions that took our team by surprise. … We regret that a more respectful, productive and collaborative environment was not present to enable a successful marketing effort,” The Abbi Agency CEO Patrick Ty Whitaker wrote.
At the Feb. 13 meeting, Tourism Advisory Committee Chair Vashti Wilson told the council she was “very close to resigning because of my experience thus far.” She alluded to less-than-transparent operations and lack of integrity in her dealings on the committee.
“I will say that my experience thus far has been less than ideal. I think in politics and in general one should always operate with integrity and transparency, and I have tried to do that thus far, and I felt that the response somewhat that I have gotten is less than what I would have hoped for in all of us operating in that manner,” she said.
Turmoil in Solvang’s tourism marketing efforts dates back to at least 2019 when Solvang dissolved its conference and visitors bureau in an effort to save money and address issues with the bureau’s management. Since then, it has sent the lion’s share of its tourism marketing budgets to agencies outside the community.
“I think it’s best at this time that we really think about what we need in terms of marketing before jumping back into another contract. It’s expensive. It’s hard. It’s frustrating on both our end and the agency’s end. And I think we’ve seen from experience that it’s best to have the management of our marketing at a local level than on the hands of a contractor that might not understand our needs,” Council Member Claudia Orona said Monday.
Bay Area-based IDK provided its own refrigerated containers to the community for pandemic food distribution, among other services both within its contract and beyond as it took the city through the pandemic, brought marketing opportunities including a Toyota advertisement, Food Network exposure, and a Danish-product LEGO event with international exposure during its tenure.
“Those kinds of things put us a little different than Disneyland. … We need some events like that,” Mayor Mark Infanti said, responding to Council Member Robert Clarke’s comment that, like the amusement park, people already know about Solvang.
The city terminated its contract with Cogs & Marvel (formerly IDK) on April 11, 2022 “while the City restructures the marketing function per Tourism Advisory Board,” per council minutes.
At the June 13, 2022 meeting, the City Council authorized a two-year, $600,000 contract with Reno-based The Abbi Agency. That agency stopped making ad buys for the city in November, Shallanberger said, well ahead of its February resignation notice.
“While many Solvang officials and business owners were an absolute delight to work with, the dysfunction and outright hostility at the highest levels of leadership within Solvang made our day-to-day efforts, and our long-term dedication to developing an integrated marketing effort for the city, unworkable," Whitaker wrote. "Instead of limping along and collecting the agency fees in our contract, we realized that it was our responsibility to put this unworkable arrangement behind us, both as the right thing to do for our dedicated team and the City of Solvang. We could not in good faith continue, knowing the dynamics within the City of Solvang’s leadership would prevent us from creating the best possible work for the destination.”
Since the notice of resignation, Shallenberger said she has been reaching out to local contacts that could assist with social media and public relations efforts on a short-term basis.
The Tourism Advisory Committee is expected to discuss the future of Solvang promotions, marketing and tourism-related contracts when it meets Thursday. That could include parsing out duties to several agencies rather than bundling them into a single contract.
“If we don’t have an overall strategy of what we want, we can’t tell you what we want each piece to do,” Infanti said.