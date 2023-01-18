The Ballard Inn opens new restaurant 'Plume' for dining, introduces new chef

The Ballard Inn's new restaurant concept — dubbed "Plume" — is now open to diners, this time under the leadership of executive chef and local resident Bailey Smith, who brings to the table "intentional" house-made cooking.

“There’s purpose behind our food preparation and our selection of specific ingredients, something which has really been highlighted for me since I’ve been learning about Thai cuisine,” said Smith, who more recently worked alongside Chef Nikolas Ramirez at his "Na Na THAI popup dinners" at Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos.

“For example, I hand craft our sauces using tools like a mortar and pestle," Smith said. "No machines here."

While having worked in some of the region’s most well-known kitchens post culinary school — such as The Landsby’s Mad & Vin, S.Y. Kitchen, Solvang’s former Succulent Café, and Los Alamos’ Plenty on Bell — he was also raised in the industry.

“I picked up kitchen fundamentals from my grandparents,” said Smith, whose grandparents owned and operated hotels and restaurants including The Place in New Cuyama, where he would often spend his summers helping out. “And I’ve compounded those basics with all of the lessons I’ve learned from esteemed chefs and restaurateurs as I’ve moved through the restaurant world.”

The weekend-only menu at Plume offers featured dishes: radish and watercress salad with fried shallot and Wafu dressing; eggplant katsu (Tonkatsu) with red cabbage; Karaage fried chicken with local produce and Thai chili aioli; and rockfish from local waters served with an in-season cauliflower purée. And the Inn’s traditional milk buns with sesame seeds and honey butter are still on the menu, accompanied by Smith's specialty baked goods creations.

For dessert — or Mizugashi — the themed menu features an exotic dragon fruit and mango sake jelly, homemade vanilla-matcha ice cream, and "Choco-Shrooms," a flavorful play on chocolate dipped mushroom snacks found in Japan.

Smith's colorful Thai menu is only offered Friday and Saturday nights over the next couple of months, explained general manager Frank Kastelz, when the menu will again "shift from one cuisine to another, bringing an element of fun."

Kastelz said the switchup offers the culinary team room for creativity as the restaurant settles into a singular concept, which is certain to center around locally-sourced, seasonal Santa Barbara wine country ingredients.

A limited wine and beer menu and specialty cocktails are also part of Plume's new beverage program, and a breakfast and brunch menu are currently in the works with a February launch date projected, a spokeswoman for the property said.

Since changing hands in September 2022, purchased by new owners Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer, both the hotel and restaurant have undergone a concept and design refresh.

Plume now showcases a dining room outfitted in a cool color palette and a dual-sided fireplace. And a second dining concept, to be located outdoors around a wood-fire oven, is also planned, the hotel property announced in late 2022.

Further details about the dining concept expansion and design revamp are expected to be announced in the near future.

Restaurant info Plume at The Ballard Inn is located at 2436 Baseline Ave., Ballard, near Solvang. The restaurant currently is open only for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 6 p.m.. Reservations are not available. Dinner service is walk-in only. Friday/Saturday dinners will only run until each evening’s menu items are “sold out.” The Ballard Inn hotel is currently open for reservations. To reach The Ballard Inn and restaurant directly, call 805-688-7770. Private event inquiries can be directed to innkeeper@ballardinn.com.