A few hours before a scheduled birthday dinner, it occurred to me that I needed and wanted to get him a gift. With so much still to get to that afternoon, it left little time for driving around looking for a gift.

I ran over a few quick possibilities in my mind, from food to books to gadgets, and then I found myself starting to slip into an old narrative, which, admittedly, I concocted and pinned on myself a number of years ago that I’m not a very good gift-giver.

My standard line of defense is that I don’t need a special occasion to give a gift, rather, I try to give little gifts throughout the year to express my appreciation and affection. To have to go pick out something that I can’t really afford just because it’s a particular date on the calendar feels a bit too arbitrary for me.

Thankfully, an idea came and I promptly jumped in the car, drove to the store and got the perfect gift — perfect because I did it, it was from the heart, and it will almost certainly be used and appreciated rather than just taking up space on a shelf or in a drawer.

But just because it was perfect doesn’t mean it was a great gift, or even all that thoughtful, certainly not as thoughtful as the amazing gift King Nebuchadnezzar II gave to his wife to help ease her homesickness for the mountains and lush green landscapes of her homeland.

In the middle of the flat, sunbaked Babylonian capital, the king arranged to have built an artificial mountain with vaulted terraces, lavish gardens, trees, shrubs, streams and waterfalls. It was a remarkable feat of engineering, regarded as one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World. As it is the only one of the seven whose location has never been established, historians question whether it actually ever existed or if it was a myth or poetic ideal.

By contrast, there is no dispute over the existence of Hanno the white elephant, which was a gift sent from King Manuel of Portugal to Pope Leo X in 1514. Kept in the courtyard of the Vatican before being moved to a specially-constructed building, Hanno was quite the public attraction and the pope was enamored by it. Upon its death, the pope composed a song of praise to honor the elephant, and he commissioned the artist Raphael to create a commemorative mural.

In 1962, Roman workers digging beneath the Vatican courtyard to modernize the heating and cooling system hit what they thought were dinosaur bones but it turned out to be the elephant, and to this day, the remains remain.

Some other all-time great gifts include: the Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship paid for by the citizens of France and given to the United States following the Civil War in honor of freedom and democracy; the towns of Tangier and what was then-Bombay, given to Charles II of England in 1661 as a dowry gift for him to marry Catherine of Braganza (she was 2 and he was 10 at the time of the agreement); and the 69-carat diamond Richard Burton bought for Elizabeth Taylor in 1969 for the price of $1,050,000, which at the time was a new record for the public sale of a jewel. (The best thing about that gift, in my view, was that Liz later sold it for $5 million to buy a hospital in Botswana and said, “They need a hospital, I don’t need a ring.”)

Of course, the true measure of a gift isn’t how much money you spend but how much you give of yourself. So, if you truly want to give a gift apart from the conventions of special occasions, then you might consider giving the gift of your presence, your time, your attention, your emotion and the great gift of being nonjudgmental.

Then again, you also can’t go wrong with cannoli.

