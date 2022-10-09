I remember in the immediate aftermath of the 9-11 attacks, thinking “it’s a whole new ballgame.”

I was referring to the fact that our foes were no longer so easily identifiable as to be associated with countries, borders, flags, uniforms or governments. Nor was the battlefield as clearly delineated as in our street wars, where rival gangs and organized criminals vie for turf, and the exclusive rights to sell drugs in a neighborhood without some challenger intruding or interfering.

As threatening as the gang violence in our cities may be, it’s nevertheless easier to recognize and understand since it comes down to business and money.

In the new emerging landscape, the enemies were ideological and less distinct.

As the rise in technology became more personal and pervasive, and we became more reliant on home computers, digital devices, electronic communications, online accounts, and streaming services, the threats of invisible adversaries shifted to the internet, email and social platforms.

The lessons of safety and security we learned when we were young, and, in turn passed along to our own children — like looking both ways before crossing the street, not playing with fire, not sticking things into electrical outlets or plugged-in toasters, and not running on slippery pool decks — still applied, but suddenly, we had to start learning new safety procedures for protecting ourselves in a another realm.

It didn’t take too long for us to realize that there wasn’t actually some guy in Nigeria who needed help, or that it wasn’t a real IRS or bank agent emailing to ask for our credit card and social security numbers, but other internet scams required a bit more knowledge, experience and willpower to finally reach a point of not clicking on every weblink and email attachment that came our way.

Our 21st century political campaigns revealed a new nemesis and a next wave of cyber assault in the form of “bots” (short for web robots), which are software applications that have been programmed to run automated tasks over the internet with the intent to imitate human activity, such as messaging.

While the methods may have been new for the time, the tactics (of those behind the programming) draw on old, familiar, and unfortunately effective techniques, such as spreading lies and sowing division.

A recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 70% of Americans now regard cyberattacks from other countries and the spread of false information online as the No. 1 and 2 top national security threats to the United States.

While we may impress ourselves with our ability to pinpoint an exact building location for a missile strike in the Syrian Desert to take out some terrorist threat, it is no more precise than the hackers’ ability to carefully target digital messages to fool people into clicking on a link that can install malware or expose sensitive data.

While it is imperative that we undertake cyber security measures and practice good online hygiene as individuals, organizations, corporations, and at every level of government, those actions alone cannot confer a safe environment if we are unable or unwilling to recognize the telltale signs of disinformation, toxicity, and fanaticism.

Allowing ourselves a healthy amount of disdain for convention and the shunning on occasion of rationality, we should, nevertheless, remain suspicious of online messages that ask for our information, instruct us to call, click, text or email, or that contain grammatical errors and logical fallacies.

That’s not elitism; that’s just recognizing the signs of online scams. We should also make it a point to research things on our own, and regard the sources to find out who’s saying what and for what reason.

If you are among the throngs of people sharing memes, or spreading information online which, as it turns out, isn’t true, then you are either a willing or unwitting participant in an army that is waging war on social stability and peaceful coexistence — another variety of enemy.