Viking ship Snorri has arrived from Denmark to The Copenhagen House in Solvang, showcasing an archeological wonder of maritime craftsmanship dating back to the 9th century.

The replica ship, built in modern times but almost exclusively by hand with axes, is the latest in a collection of more than 30 bona fide Viking items found at the Solvang Amber and Viking Museum. The collection features authentic Viking swords dating back to the years 800-1,100 A.D., spearheads, coins, and an assortment of Viking jewelry including a dragon-headed armband.

The Viking museum — which is a combined display of the former Solvang Amber Museum and The Great Hall of the Danes Viking Exhibit — is located inside of The Copenhagen House at 1660 Copenhagen Dr.

“The Viking ship and the archeological artifacts, which we’ve been able to secure for the Solvang Amber and Viking Museum, are truly unique to this Danish-settled town — which is in and of itself, unique," said René Gross Kærskov, owner of the Solvang Amber & Viking Museum at The Copenhagen House.

The new Viking exhibit also features presentations that explore the truth about Viking helmets — which did not have horns; how the weekday "Thursday" got its name; that the Vikings were more than just pirates; and that Viking women shared equal rights with their male counterparts, a concept considered to be ahead of its time. Museum visitors will also find an original first Danish edition of Gesta Danorum, "Deeds of the Danes," printed in 1575 including the first mentioning of Ragnar Lothbrok as Danish Viking King, and other recent Museum acquisitions include the 53-foot long HERO tapestry, Viking thrones, and statues of the gods Týr and Freyr from Director Robert Eggers's 2022 movie The Northman.

Kærskov officially opened the doors to the 6,500-square-foot Copenhagen House in 2015, which houses high-end imported Danish brands. The property in which it operates previously served as the old Santa Ynez Valley Bank building established in 1919 by Danish immigrants.

Kærskov celebrated the arrival of Snorri to the museum on June 8 with a ribbon-cutting event where Christina Markus Lassen, ambassador of Denmark to the United States, cut the ribbon with a Viking sword, a museum spokeswoman said. Ambassador Berit Basse, Consul General of Denmark in New York, was also in attendance.

The Snorri, which is displayed as a Viking ship burial at the Solvang Amber and Viking Museum, was originally built at the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark, and remains an important part of the Danish museum’s experimental maritime archeology program.

According to historical records, Snorri Thorfinnsson, the ship's namesake, is said to be the first child of European descent born in North America, circa 1005-13 B.C. The Old Norse name "Snorri" is derived from the word snerra, meaning "a fight," according to reports.

Construction methods used to build the replica Viking ship are similar to how the Vikings would have built ships more than 1,000 years ago, a museum spokeswoman said, noting that Snorri was inspired by a similar ship found aboard the 9th-century Gokstad Viking ship in Norway.

Visitors to the museum will find standing guard at the entrance to one of The Copenhagen House’s exhibit spaces — in front of the former bank’s original vault — the 800-pound, 10-foot tall statue of Danish mythical hero, Holger Danske, carved out of American cedar wood.

Legend says that Holger Danske will awaken and come to the rescue if the “Danishness of Solvang” ever faces trouble.

"Our Viking history is ingrained in Danish culture, and this enhanced exhibit gives us an avenue for educating visitors about our storied past," said Kærskov.