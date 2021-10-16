For farmers and ranchers, the weather is of infinite importance. I know of no other group of folks that has more situational awareness of the atmosphere and the weather it brings.
Many measure rainfall, meticulously track air temperatures — especially the viticulturist — soil moisture, creek and lake levels, and the Sierra Nevada snowpack for future water allocations. They worry, speculate and hope for rain to grow the nourishment we all need. Many of us go to the supermarket to a bounty of food without a thought of what it took to put the grains, produce, dairy, meat and drinks on the shelves.
Many elementary school students throughout the Central Coast are disconnected from agriculture and have little knowledge of where their food comes from. It’s been estimated that only about 2% of the nation’s population is directly involved in agricultural production.
To remedy this situation, the nonprofit group The Great AGventure each year brings more than a thousand fourth graders, teachers and parent chaperones from local schools together to learn where their food comes from. Last year, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled.
Last Tuesday, students eagerly boarded school buses and attended the Great AGventure at the Paso Robles Event Center. When the students arrived, they participated in a series of six interactive stations, each with an agricultural theme: farm animals, seeds and plants, fertilizer, meteorology, harvesting and farm machinery, and environmental stewardship.
Volunteers from throughout our agricultural community provided the demonstrations and shared their expertise with the students. At one station, former Cal Poly professor Joe Sabol taught students about apple grafting. At another station, the fourth graders learned about the physics of horsepower from the Cal Poly Tractor Pull Club. Other students dissected owl pellets and discovered the type of rodents that owls eat each night. In other words, a lot of really cool stuff.
The students that came to my station learned about the weather. I used a real-life, lighter-than-air helium-filled, giant latex rubber weather balloon, which is biodegradable. Each student got to hold down the balloon by way of a tether line. Like a boat floating upon the water, the weather balloon displaced the air and applied pressure on the rope as it wanted the float to the top of the atmosphere.
In Greek mythology, Icarus flew too close to the sun, melting the wax holding his wings together, falling to the sea. In contrast, latex rubber weather balloons, the kind launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base every morning with a transmitter called a radiosonde, freeze when they get high enough!
These weather balloons quickly rise through the atmosphere to about 100,000 feet and greatly expand in diameter. Air temperatures at this altitude can drop to minus-50 degrees or lower and freeze the latex. At this high altitude, a frozen balloon undergoes “brittle fracturing” and ruptures into tiny shreds of rubber that fall to Earth. When they pop, the radiosonde — about the size of a milk carton — comes floating back to Earth on a small parachute. When hiking in some of our more remote areas, it’s not uncommon to come across one of these small, white radiosondes.
The radiosonde broadcasts readings on temperature, pressure, and humidity levels and Global Positioning System coordinates for the upper-level winds. This data can determine the instability of the atmosphere and the intensity of storms. It can define the height of the temperature inversion layer when forecasting coastal low clouds and fog.
Two types of balloons — Mylar and latex — are in use today. Mylar balloons are made with Mylar nylon, a material not classified as biodegradable. They often are coated with a metallic finish that conducts electricity. On the other hand, latex balloons are elastic and composed of biodegradable natural rubber.
When the metallic balloons come into contact with electric power lines, they get tangled and have the same effect as a wrench coming into contact with both the negative and positive terminals of a car battery. The metallic balloon can cause power lines to short out, causing the conductor to break, resulting in energized lines falling to the ground.
The enthusiasm of the kids was great. These schoolchildren are bright, and some of their questions took me by surprise. One exceptionally bright schoolgirl asked, “If warm air rises, then why does it get colder as you get higher in the atmosphere?”
As you might imagine, it cost a lot to safely transport the children and conduct this important event. The Harold J. Miosi Charitable Trust is one of the largest donors to make this event possible, along with many other wonderful volunteers and groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.