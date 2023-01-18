Mix a Hitchcock thriller, a juicy spy novel, and a dash of the Melodrama’s patented hilarity and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. A ridiculously talented cast of 4 takes on more than 150 zany characters. Richard Hannay, a man bored with life, meets a woman with a thick accent who claims to be a spy. When she turns up dead, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on his trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. This fast-paced, farcical thriller is fun for ages 9 to 90! Plays through March 6.Cost: Ticket prices vary; see website.When: 7 p.m. ~ Saturday, Jan. 30Where: 1863 Front St, OceanoInfo: (805) 489-2499www.americanmelodrama.com