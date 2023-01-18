The Great American Melodrama in Oceano is seeking area performers for its 2023 season.
This is paid work available for skilled performers on the Central Coast. Aauditions will be held Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its theater located 1863 Front St. in Oceano.
There are numerous positions for all genders in both regular-cast and understudy roles available for performers 18 years and older with professional training, experience and/or skillsets. Proficiency in singing and comic acting are highly desirable. All roles are paid positions and require daytime, evening and weekend availability.
Performers interested in auditioning are asked to prepare a comic monologue as well as a contemporary Broadway song. Those auditioning are asked to bring a headshot and resume as well as an accompaniment track for the singing portion of their audition.
A Bluetooth speaker will be provided. This is an open audition, so there is no need to schedule a specific time in advance. Simply show up at the theater between 5-9 p.m. Those auditioning will be seen in the order in which they arrive.
For questions or more information, contact casting@americanmeldorama.com. For more information about the shows in the season and performance dates, visit www.americanmelodrama.com.
Established in 1975, The Great American Melodrama is a professional theatre located in Oceano, just three miles south of Pismo Beach. Shows are "fun for kids, grandparents, and everyone in between!" Visit www.americanmelodrama.com to learn more.