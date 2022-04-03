They reported it as if it was such shocking news: Machu Picchu isn’t the real name of the ancient city in the Andes with the famous Incan ruins.
My reaction was: "How is this unusual, or why?" Are there not plenty of examples of some zealous explorer barging into a place and changing the name?
Like the gold prospector who came upon the highest mountain and decided to name it McKinley, despite the fact that the natives had been calling it Denali for centuries. It didn’t matter, though; 21 years and three presidents later, the U.S. officially designated it ... Mt. McKinley.
Finally after nearly 100 years, the federal government, recognizing the insult to native Alaskans, officially changed the name back to Denali, 40 years after it was done so at the state level.
Or Pikes Peak. Do you think that’s what the Utes or the Arapaho called it? They didn’t know any Lt. Zebulon Montgomery Pike; they just knew that the long, tall mountain was the first peak to be illuminated by the morning sun, and the names they used to refer to it reflected that.
And when Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville got permission from the Company of the Indies to build a city near the mouth of the Mississippi River and name it New Orleans, did it matter to him, or them, that the Chitimacha tribe lived there and called the place Bulbancha?
Or how about the Grand Canyon? Not that I don’t think it’s an apt moniker, but according to the website for Grand Canyon National Park Lodges, it was given the name by a one-armed Civil War veteran, John Wesley Powell — not the Hopi or the Paiute or the Havasupai or the Navajo, who have lived in its midst for thousands of years.
In the case of Hiram Bingham, the Ivy League professor who told the world about the Lost City of the Incas, the name change appears to have been unintentional.
While exploring the area, he asked a local farmer to write down the name of the place in his field journal, and the guy wrote “Mascho Pischo,” but apparently that farmer was referring to a broader area of the mountains and not just the one isolated citadel of ruins. It’s like asking for directions and getting the wrong information.
Shakespeare’s Juliet asks, “What’s in a name?” then follows with the famous line, “That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet,” which means — a person, place or thing is what it is, regardless of what we call it, but there are times when names do matter.
I think of Muhammad Ali, who had changed his name from Cassius Clay, standing in the ring, pummeling Ernie Terrell, and shouting, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” In that moment, Ali was fighting for more than the title of undisputed heavyweight champion; he was fighting for what he perceived as dignity, freedom and respect.
I grew up with a mother who, like many immigrants, changed her real name to make it sound more American. Her family and friends had no trouble using her chosen name. Likewise, I traveled for years with a man, who in the course of our journeys, found his true self and changed his name to reflect his identity and newfound spiritual power. I was happy to oblige in using the new name.
Recently, we’ve seen colleges and professional sports teams change their mascots in the name of racial sensitivity. The Indians are now the Guardians and the Redskins are now the Commanders. In one sense, it feels like we’re losing a slice of Americana that gave us the likes of “Bullet Bob” Feller and Slingin’ Sammy Baugh, but in another sense, it feels like we’re growing up, and learning to become more respectful, compassionate and inclusive.
Sometimes, all it takes is using the right name.
Either way, I don’t think it matters to the Incas.