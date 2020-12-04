The latest: California's regional stay-at-home order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping new coronavirus order Thursday that trigger business shutdowns and limits on people's movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions.

Newsom's order divides the state into five regions: Northern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. If restrictions are triggered, every county in a region will have to abide by the same rules.

The new order will be triggered if a region's intensive care unit bed capacity drops below 15%.

In regions where the order is triggered, the following businesses must close: Restaurants for all on-site dining, wineries and breweries, playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, personal care services, museums, movie theaters, cardrooms and casinos, and family entertainment centers.

+6 New stay-at-home order means more closures for Santa Barbara County businesses Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…

Retail stores and shopping centers can stay open indoors at 20% capacity. Hotels may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Churches and places of worship can hold outdoor services. Professional sports can continue without live audiences, as can production of films and other entertainment.

Schools serving K-12 students will not be affected by the order. Those open for classroom instruction now can remain so.

Find out more about the spread of coronavirus and the impact on California on the state's Covid-19 website - covid19.ca.gov