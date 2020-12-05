The latest: Southern California Region drops under 15% ICU capacity threshold

#SantaBarbaraCounty has been notified that the Southern California Region has fallen to 13.1% ICU capacity meaning the Regional Stay-at-Home Order will take effect locally. The Order will be effective at midnight on Sunday, 12/6/20. MORE: https://t.co/jteRk5sdhI #StopTheSurge— SBC Public Health (@SBCPublicHealth) December 5, 2020
According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department the Southern California Region has an ICU capacity of 13.1%, dropping below the 15% ICU capacity threshold.
If the capacity remains under the threshold when the data is updated Saturday, the closures will take effect Sunday and stay in effect for three weeks.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping new coronavirus order Thursday that trigger business shutdowns and limits on people's movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions.
Newsom's order divides the state into five regions: Northern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. If restrictions are triggered, every county in a region will have to abide by the same rules.
The new order will be triggered if a region's intensive care unit bed capacity drops below 15%.
In regions where the order is triggered, the following businesses must close: Restaurants for all on-site dining, wineries and breweries, playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, personal care services, museums, movie theaters, cardrooms and casinos, and family entertainment centers.
Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…
Retail stores and shopping centers can stay open indoors at 20% capacity. Hotels may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Churches and places of worship can hold outdoor services. Professional sports can continue without live audiences, as can production of films and other entertainment.
Schools serving K-12 students will not be affected by the order. Those open for classroom instruction now can remain so.
Find out more about the spread of coronavirus and the impact on California on the state's Covid-19 website - covid19.ca.gov
Read more about the he Regional Stay Home Order specifically, here - covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/#regional
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
California's quarantined governor was expected to announce new “drastic action” Thursday to combat the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, potentially issuing a new stay-at-home order for the state's nearly 40 million people amid fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed within weeks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.