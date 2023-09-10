In ’68, I made my first trip across the United States, driving with my parents and my sister in our Mercury Marquis Brougham from Detroit to Phoenix. For all but 430 of those 2,000 one-way miles, we traveled the legendary Route 66.

Steinbeck dubbed it “The Mother path” or “the road of flight” in The Grapes of Wrath, (which explains the “unarmed road of flight” reference in Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom”). It was called, or more like promoted as, “the Main Street of America,” in the gas, food, and rest stops — and curio shops, but on the road signs, especially through that middle bit of Missouri, Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle, it was called “the Will Rogers Highway.”

My dad just called it Route 66, but he imparted all the wonder, thrill and adventure of that road of which he had traveled frequently and extensively 25 years earlier, in the time between World War II and having kids, when he would go from town-to- town and city-to- city waterproofing the roofs of high-rise buildings.

By the time they took me and my sister along, they had been driving Route 66 for the past few years as it was transitioning into I-40 and I-44, on our route, and I-10, 15 and 55 in the eastern and western-most parts. They always cannon-balled it, and that’s how I learned to do it, and have done it dozens, if not hundreds, of times.

We’d pull up one night in Tucumcari, the land of 2,000 motel rooms, if heading west, or in Rolla (pronounced Rah-la,) Missouri, if going east.

On that first trip, I saw Disneyland, Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam, which my folks called Boulder Dam, even though it had been 21 years since the name was officially changed from Boulder to Hoover. It was a staggering sight, no doubt about it.

I called it Hoover, proudly, because I was going to Hoover School at the time. (Our cheer in the summer recreation league was, “Water power, water power, Hoover Dam / Turn on the power, and sink their can!”)

My folks both lived into their 90's, but I don’t think they ever came off calling it “Boulder Dam.”

Just like they called the place where the Tigers played Briggs Stadium, though the name was changed in 1961 to Tiger Stadium. At the turn of the 21st century, it was tied with Fenway as the oldest ballpark in the majors; they both opened the exact same day in 1912.

The first player to score a run at the new field in Detroit was the legendary Shoeless Joe Jackson, playing for the Cleveland Naps — short for Napoleons, which came after they were called the Lake Shores, the Blues (short for Bluebirds,) and the Bronchos, but before they were called the Indians, and most recently, The Guardians.

All this stuff with names, and our willingness to embrace new ones, and dispense with the old ones we know and are comfortable with, and that are part of our experience. I’m doing my best to keep up with the changes, so as not to offend or disrespect anybody with words, while trying hard, also, to not lose the color, the stories, the wonder, the adventure, and the humor in the process.

It’s the end of summer, and I’m looking forward to football season with great anticipation. The NFL season begins in Kansas City where the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs take on my hometown Lions. I’m thinking Arrowhead will be rocking, only it’s not called Arrowhead anymore; it’s GEHA field, named after an insurance company.

As conscious and considerate as I try to be, I guarantee you will not hear me refer to any of our stadiums or bowl games by their corporate names; not because I’m stuck in the past, but because I am holding out hope for a future world that still has some heart and soul and adventure and uncertainty.

