The National Guard's 100th Missile Defense Brigade mans Vandenberg's missiles

Its soldiers work closely with the Missile Defense Agency and report directly to a 4-star general within U.S. Northern Command, illustrating the expedience of their mission, according to brigade spokesman Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely.

Brigade soldiers in Colorado man their consoles on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The consoles are spaced six feet apart, assuring social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sheely, adding that the pandemic hasn’t degraded the brigade’s readiness and it never will.

The brigade operates a highly-sophisticated, and classified, fire control system that's used to fire at least 40 interceptor missiles, with the majority of them located at Fort Greely in Alaska. The missiles are a part of the U.S. ground-based mid-course defense system.

Vandenberg has four missiles, including two used for testing, and it’s the only testing location for the brigade, Sheely said.

The fire control system, which is highly classified, is mainly automated. Henne described his unit as the “human in the loop” to manually enable the system to ensure the missiles go off when needed.

Because the system is classified, Henne couldn’t go into detail about what his unit does.