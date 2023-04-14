Despite my father wanting to name me Tyrone — after the actor Tyrone Power, and also because he loved the sound and rhythm of Tyrone Colone — his far-and-away favorite actor was Errol Flynn.

I don’t know if it was because my dad loved the “Tasmanian Devil” so much and in turn got us to love the movies he was in, or because there actually was a resemblance that went beyond their same style mustache. But growing up, my siblings and I believed and often commented on how much our dad looked like Errol Flynn.

Maybe that’s where my love for the righteous rebel, the outlaw hero, started — with Flynn’s Robin Hood and Captain Blood from the movies of the same names. Those films portrayed the outlaw as a moral figure who fights injustice; a good person with a clear sense of right and wrong, fighting against oppression, against bad people in power.

Then there was Butch and Sundance; maybe not quite as altruistic as Robin Hood, or at least I don’t remember any tales of them distributing the spoils of their plundering among the poor and downtrodden, but dang, they sure were some lovable outlaws. Of course, it didn’t hurt having Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the lead roles.

Kwai Chang Caine was another of the righteous rebels who became one of my role models for civil disobedience. On the lam and wanted for murder (of a murderer) in China, he roamed the American West, spreading awareness, fighting injustice, and standing up for the underdog.

There are countless examples, throughout great works of literature and drama, and certainly in the pages of our history books, of righteous rebels and outlaw heroes. They stand out for their free-spiritedness, their nonconformity to dehumanizing systems, their defiance in the face of unjust authority, their commitment to personal morality, lofty ideals, and following one’s own conscience even if it goes contrary to the conventions of their time and place.

Of course, not all heroes are outlaws; there are plenty of examples of respectable, obedient, law-abiding citizens performing acts of heroism. Borrowing, again from Hollywood, these would be the cowboys in the white hats, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, the straight-arrow cops like Joe Friday from Dragnet or — in a story taken from real-life circumstances — the astronauts and ground crew of Apollo 13.

These days, Hollywood seems overrun with superheroes, fictional characters with superhuman powers and abilities beyond those of ordinary people. I have little interest in superheroes, only because I have so much regard and appreciation for real heroes.

What makes a “real” hero? According to researchers at Stanford University, heroism is an activity consisting of four parts:

– The action is performed in service to others (a person, group, community or ideal);

– It is engaged in voluntarily;

– It is performed in recognition of potential risks and costs; and

– without the expectation or anticipation of personal gain.

According to the researchers, the very same set of circumstances that can prompt heroic action in one person can provoke depravity in another. (Take a natural disaster, for instance. Some people, seeing human beings in need, will respond unselfishly to help; others, seeing an opportunity, will greedily raise prices on the bare essentials.)

What’s more, they claim that — on the bell curve of humanity — both heroes and villains are outliers, located at the outer edges and bottom parts of the curve. The rest are what they call “reluctant heroes,” though considering their previous assertion that it could go either way, I would have to add “or potential villains.” It depends on what drives us, what we’ve been taught, the tools we possess, and the circumstances we are drawn to.

Given the propensity for hyperbole in the media, the term “hero” gets thrown around and misapplied way too often. Still, there are heroes all around us, and within each of us, calling us to: overcome our doubts and fears, accept and get beyond our mistakes, transcend our contentedness with comfort and convenience, and quietly and unremarkably perform our own heroic deeds.

