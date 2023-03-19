While waiting for my appointment, I picked out a science magazine from the pile of publications scattered on the table, flipped it open and started skimming through the pages. The first article I came across talked about how bumblebees learn new trends by watching and imitating other bees.

What, I wondered, is so radical or groundbreaking about that?

I immediately flashed on the fashion trends that have become popular in my lifetime through people seeing and imitating them: James Dean with his jeans and t-shirt; the folk groups who all dressed alike — in striped shirts, mimicking the Kingston Trio, Dylan and his curly hair; the Beatles with their mop-tops and Beatle boots; greasers with leather jackets; frats with madras shirts; hippies with flowered shirts and paisley patterns and bell-bottoms and love beads, miniskirts, maxiskirts, Afro hair styles — like on Dr. J, Artis Gilmore and Wes Unseld or Jimi Hendrix, Sly Stone and Angela Davis; Gogo boots, platform shoes, Cuban heels, tube socks (in basketball) that went up to our knees, or low floppy ones like Pistol Pete; sweat bands, white shoes in football (a la Billy Johnson), chokers, puka shells, nylon parkas with faux fur around the hoods and orange on the inside; pea coats, penny loafers, parachute pants, wide leather watchbands, turquoise jewelry, work shirts, Members Only jackets, shoulder pads, jumpsuits, pantsuits, track suits, leisure suits, power suits, skinny ties, wide ties, bolo ties, tie-dyes, flannels, tube tops, crop tops, high-waisted, low-waisted, overalls, baggy pants sagging below the butt, long shorts (a la the Fab Five), longer shorts (a la East L.A.), black socks, white socks, Birkenstocks, clogs, moccasins, flats, heels, Converse, Adidas, Puma, Reeboks, Goth-style, glam-style, grunge-style, prep style, big hair, buzz cuts, flat tops, crew cuts, duck tails, shags, perms, dreadlocks, corn rows, mohawks, mullets, sideburns, beards, goatees, wire rims, Ray Bans, stone-washed, acid-washed, ripped, baggy, skinny, tattoos, piercings, Uggs, Doc Martens, Air Jordans, Chuck Taylors, Stan Smiths, leg warmers, capri tights, yoga pants, slippers, sliders, ball caps, trucker hats, newsboy hats, cowboy hats, bandanas and berets.

We imitate how others dress, talk, walk and move, dance, sing and play, pitch and catch and hit, shoot, and cook and clean … and more.

Confucius pointed to imitation as the easiest of the three methods by which we learn wisdom, in contrast to reflection, which, he said, was the noblest; and experience, which he called the bitterest. But it’s not just wisdom we learn through imitation, we learn skills, we develop habits and behaviors, insight, understanding and proficiency.

Business coaches tell you — if you want to be successful in your business, look at other businesses and other people who are successful, and do what they do (though, that never sounded all that much fun to me).

Teachers and trainers in all fields utilize imitation as a tool and recommend it as a technique for learning and improving and accomplishing things. The advice is always — do it like the ones who are good at it, and don’t do it like the ones who aren’t good at it.

The popular quote by Oscar Wilde starts out with, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” but it goes on to add, “that mediocrity can pay to greatness,” which would seem to suggest that you cannot imitate your way to greatness.

For many people, imitation is the basis of their spiritual practice (i.e. The Imitation of Christ).

There are scientists who argue that true imitation is not a simple reproduction of what one sees or hears, but it must also involve intention and purpose, which makes them question whether imitation can actually occur in nonhumans.

Some maintain that it is a matter of degree, of intelligence and consciousness. Yeah, maybe chimps and apes, and maybe even birds, are capable of imitation, but certainly not insects!

The article I read says that they are, that it’s not just instinct, and not just nature. It’s learning and it’s imitation!

It’s what I hope can occur when I try to convince the incoming ants not to imitate and therefore suffer the same fate as the earlier arrivals.

