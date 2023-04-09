When I was a kid in grade school, we learned the names of the explorers and who discovered what when, starting with Columbus and America — though one of the teachers insisted on repeatedly reminding us that “the Viking, Leif Eriksson, came here 500 years earlier,” shortly after his father, Erik the Red, discovered Greenland.

She never mentioned the Irish saint, Breandan, who is reported to have made it to the western shores of the Atlantic 400 years before the Norsemen, nor did she point out the obvious — that long before any Europeans arrived, the continent was already populated by native tribes whose ancestors are believed to have crossed over the Land Bridge from Asia some 15,000 to 20,000 years earlier.

I figure it was probably a point of Scandinavian ancestral pride that had been passed along by her family, in the same way that my father took pride in telling me that Christopher Columbus was “a Colone,” and that we were related.

In that unit on the Age of Discovery, we learned that Ponce de Leon discovered Florida, that de Soto discovered the Mississippi River, and that Magellan was the first person to circumnavigate the globe (even though he never did make it all the way around because he was killed before completing the voyage).

In all the stories about all the explorers, we heard and read descriptions of how they traded and fought with the natives, which meant that everywhere they went, there were already people there! That made it obvious, even to the minds of elementary school students, that these guys didn’t really discover these places — they claimed them (like Cortes claimed Mexico for Spain and Cartier claimed Canada for France).

In later chapters, we would learn that Robert Peary was the first one to the North Pole, and Sir Edmund Hillary the first man to scale Mt. Everest (which, again, disregards the presence of those who already inhabited those areas, in this case, the Inuit and the Sherpas).

Looking back on it now, I put those teachings under the heading “notable achievements by European white men,” because neither Africans, Asians or Native Americans were credited with significant achievements, nor were any women.

That explains some of the cultural backlash against Columbus Day these past few decades because: a.) it gives credit where credit is not due by saying he discovered America, and b.) it overlooks or ignores all the death and disease and destruction and violence and commercialism that the European explorers, merchants, missionaries and conquerors brought with them.

… which is not to diminish the magnitude of Columbus’s achievement as he did sail off into the unknown in search of a different way around the world, and he did, as a foreigner and a stranger, lead 90 men on a two-month-long voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, navigating three small ships, each one only about 60 feet in length with barely enough room for the crew to eat or sleep — all on the deck, braving the elements, overcoming the challenges, and in the process, expanding our horizons and our understanding of the world.

It reminds me of how bothered some of the early innovators of rock-and-roll would get by references to Elvis as “the King” because they knew that Black musicians had been playing and singing, and gyrating, in the same sexy style for at least a decade before Elvis. Yes, he was a great singer and a charismatic performer; yes, he was great looking; and yes, he was and still is a huge cultural and commercial force, but come on …

… what about Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Big Joe Turner, “Big Boy” Crudup, Big Mama Thornton, Bill Haley, T-Bone Walker, Ike Turner and Fats Domino?

… what about the Inuit, Apalachee, Yokut, Pueblo, and Lucayan tribes?

The history books, as well as our modern media channels, are filled with stories of people praised and recognized as innovators, originators, instigators, pioneers and trailblazers. And in most instances, the truth is that there was someone there before them.

May those tales, too, be told and taught, and recognized.

