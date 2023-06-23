At first I thought it was just the normal soreness and fatigue I’ve grown accustomed to in the 45 years since I first sustained the injury that would become one of the central, ongoing health issues of my life as far as fitness, recreation and physical activity goes. But by the third aching day, it was evident that something else was going on.

I searched the symptoms online, which I know can be a dangerous thing to do, and gathered that it was a condition called plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the tissue on the bottom of the foot that can — and in my case was — proving to be incredibly painful.

The consensus of the sites I visited is that there’s not much you can do about it. You can ice it, stretch it, rest it, tape it, take an anti-inflammatory, add arch support, wear compression socks … but none of it seems to be all that reliably effective.

I consulted a friend, an active athlete who I guessed (correctly) might have suffered from it along the way, and he groaned, recalling his own episode. He described the same things I was experiencing, and prescribed the same treatments I found online. And then to console me, said, “It’ll go away, eventually.”

I asked how long it took for him, and he seemed to recall “about a month.”

Later that same afternoon I ran into the longtime high school track coach at the store, and figuring that he undoubtedly would have had experience with it, mentioned it to him. He got this pitiable look in his eyes, as if to say — you poor sucker. When I asked what he would prescribe for his athletes, he just shook his head, and said, “nothing you can do about it.” When I asked how long it would take, he said “it’s different for everyone.”

That night, our friend and houseguest for the week arrived. When he saw me hobbling, I said "plantar fasciitis."

“That’s the worst,” he exclaimed. “The most painful thing I’ve ever experienced, along with kidney stones.”

(Side note: mine’s not the most painful thing I’ve experienced. That distinction goes to the time I dislocated both hips simultaneously when I was 11; and that’s when I began my journey of self-healing.)

My friend said that his bout with the foot pain lasted a year.

When the pain and swelling first came on, my wife and siblings suggested maybe I go see a doctor, but I explained — or tried to anyway — that I felt the need to take responsibility for my body and my awareness.

Whereas others might wish to avoid or dispose of the pain without scrutiny, effort or true understanding, I choose to regard the pain as my teacher.

The issue with my foot is merely the next chapter in the textbook of my healing class. And while I am no more enthusiastic about it than I was of the organic chemistry class back in college, I see it as an important and necessary part of the training in my lifelong pursuit of enlightenment and personal liberation.

We’re so quick to give away our power — such as to health and medical practitioners — and to place the responsibility for our health and well-being in their hands. I wish to embrace this power and claim it for myself. This isn’t cancer or a heart attack or an infectious disease — for those things, and more, I would go the doctor — this is more like a cold, in that it’s common, and doctors can’t seem to do much about it.

So here I am learning about my injury, and in the process, I’m learning more about me, my body, the energy that flows through it, and my conscious and subconscious mind. I’m picking up little bits of information from various sources that are furthering my understanding and seem to be improving my condition, including recommendations from my mother, who crossed over more than three years ago.

Before long, hopefully, I’ll be through this chapter of the book and on to the next.

Here’s to lifelong learning — and to this semester’s Teacher of the Year, pain.

