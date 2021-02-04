'There's a big need': 805 Undocufund resumes stimulus checks for undocumented residents

According to Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director of Future Leaders of America, around 2,400 people have applied since applications reopened on Jan. 29, with hundreds of requests still expected to flood in.

"We did open the Undocufund [again], just due to the overwhelming demand by community members who were seeking the support," Gaona-Macedo said. "We know there’s a big need by the undocumented community, and Undocufund is here to support them."

While the state has provided some financial assistance to undocumented residents, organizers say it's not enough. In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom created a package containing one-time payments of $1,000 for around 150,000 undocumented adults, and $600 payments through the proposed Golden State Stimulus Plan are only available to undocumented residents who completed taxes last year with an individual taxpayer identification number.

"We need systematic change. There’s around 2.8 million undocumented individuals in the state of California alone, [who] provide billions of dollars in tax funds and don't have any real benefit," Gaona-Macedo said.

When the fund was opened last year to support those affected by the pandemic, donations came in from individuals donating their own stimulus checks, as well as from different government organizations. As the federal government prepares to distribute another relief package this spring, Gaona-Macedo said he hopes people will feel moved to donate again.

Based on the strong response so far, Gaona-Macedo said they will likely need to raise another $5 million, which will be added to $2 million left over from the first round of fundraising.