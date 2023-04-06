Community members in the Santa Maria Valley agriculture industry gathered to celebrate and honor the companies and people who support and work at producing, packaging and selling one of the key local commodities: The strawberry.

The annual strawberry industry recognition dinner was hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and held at the convention center at the Santa Maria Fairpark, Wednesday night.

“This is an opportunity for us to take a minute to acknowledge and celebrate one of the foundational industries in our valley,” said Glenn Morris, the president and CEO of the chamber. “To celebrate the people who work the fields, who hire all of our neighbors, who create all of the wealth by growing this amazing crop.”

The evening also served as a fundraiser to support scholarships awarded by the California Strawberry Commission. Attendees were able to participate in various raffles and the money collected will go toward benefiting the scholarship fund, which supports families of those who work in the industry.

“The Santa Maria District itself, which is why we’re here tonight, is the largest district in terms of acreage in the country,” said Jeff Cardinale​, director of communications for the California Strawberry Commission. "The fall planting in Santa Maria will be a record for the year and the district accounts for nearly 40% of all the planted acres in the state. Santa Maria is very important to the industry.”

According to Cardinale​, 97 cents of every dollar in the strawberry industry goes right back to the community, whether that be in farm labor, equipment purchases, leases or loans that farmers take out for their ranches and other services that are provided.

Cardinale noted that the extreme weather conditions this year have given growers another obstacle to overcome.

“We know that this has been a tough year for growers," said Cardinale​. “They’ve had to deal with atmospheric rivers, they’ve had to deal with cold temperatures, but one thing that is for sure about farmers is that they are very, very resilient.”

According to Cardinale,​ even though it’s been a tough year, growers expect that 95% of the strawberry crop will go to market. There will be a bit of a delay not only in Santa Maria, but throughout the state and not just for strawberries but for every crop due to the extreme weather conditions. Cardinale says once the weather warms up the berries will start to "pop" and they’ll be all over the store shelves.

Luis Chavez, the president of L&G Farming, was given the lifetime achievement award Wednesday.

After a cinematic film showing his journey in the industry, Chavez received a loud round of applause and a standing ovation. He made his way to the stage to speak and, as he took it all in, simply started with "Wow."

“Thank you very much, it is with great honor that I accept this recognition for my work in the strawberry industry from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce,” said Chavez. "The presence of my family, friends, employers and business partners. I want to thank God for 88 years of my life and for my family, wife and children for working hard with me for many years. Thank you and here's to one great year. Eat strawberries!”

When asked how it felt to see his father recognized for his hard work, George Luis Chavez, said it always feels great because his dad has been a humble man.

“He’s been (in the U.S.) since '55 or '56 and brought over all of our families — cousins, uncles — to the strawberry industry,” George Chavez said. “We’ve always just been a really hard working family and it's very nice to see what success looks like as far as being able to succeed as a family.

"Hard work pays off in the end.”

The dinner also served as a chance to identify those who work to ensure the strawberry industry continues to flourish in Santa Maria and continues to be the premier industry. Some featured sponsors were Better Produce, as a celebration sponsor, California Giant and Driscoll’s, as corporate sponsors.

Entertainment for the night was provided by Mariachi Alma De Jalisco.