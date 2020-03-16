Third case of COVID-19 reported in SLO County; bar, restaurant alcohol sales suspended through Wednesday

Each individual who tests positive for the coronavirus is asked a battery of questions regarding their contact history, such as where they've been and who they've had close contact with, Borenstein said.

County health officials have reached out to individuals who have had face-to-face contact with the patients, asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days, which is the time frame in which symptoms begin to show.

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Santa Maria firm swamped with orders for testing supplies A Santa Maria company that supplies microbiology products worldwide is being swamped with orders for equipment used in testing for the coronav…

The most common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Borenstein acknowledged the fear regarding secondary and tertiary contact with coronavirus patients, but added that the vast majority of cases are transmitted from someone who is actively sick.

County public health officials have thus far been able to meet testing capacity at 50 people per day, although Borenstein is hopeful that private lab capacity will improve.

Only patients who have been hospitalized and referred by a physician are tested, Borenstein said.

Once capacity is exceeded, Borenstein said, hospital-based patients who show symptoms will be prioritized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.