Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann made a stop at Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach (SYVCO) in Buellton Monday morning to help fill nearly 900 grocery bags headed for distribution to low-income and homebound seniors in the area.

Formerly the Buellton Senior Center, SYVCO serves hundreds of local seniors through a number of daily and weekly programs, including Meals-On-Wheels, drive-up meals, senior grocery, monthly senior dinner delivery and a daily cost-free farmers market and weekly community grocery program.

"Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach has really stepped up to meet the needs of so many older adults and families across the Santa Ynez Valley," Hartmann said.

The programs serve more than 1,500 individuals in Santa Ynez, Solvang, Los Alamos, Lompoc, and Buellton, many of whom receive multiple meals each week, according to reports.

Hartmann led efforts at a recent county board of supervisors meeting to provide SYVCO with the one-time funding of $35,000 to help keep Meals-on-Wheels afloat. The food program, which depends on grants, donations, and volunteerism, also provides bi-monthly well-person checkups to all clients.

According to SYVCO staff, the funding proved to be critical as fuel costs have increased significantly in the past year, further straining the program's food budget.

"Making sure that they can continue to help so many residents meet their basic needs is a high priority for me," Hartmann said, "so I am glad to be able to provide funding to support their work."

Hartmann on Monday rolled up her sleeves to help fill grocery bags under the direction of longtime program volunteers Betty and Woodrow.

Hartmann and other volunteers also unloaded bulk pallets of nutritious food delivered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County which then were broken down and repacked into individual brown bags for distribution to hundreds of seniors across the Valley. The bags contained food staples such as rice, beans, fresh berries, vegetables, juice, and milk, among others, Hartmann said.

While the needs of Valley residents are currently being met, they "are great and growing," said SYVCO Executive Director Pam Gnekow, who has helmed the program through the thick of the COVID pandemic.

"Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach is here to help residents meet their basic needs and we rely on strong public/private partnerships and funding to accomplish work we do," Gnekow said. "We are grateful to the County and Supervisor Hartmann for a critical lifeline to support our Senior Meals-on-Wheels program."