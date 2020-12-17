'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose

An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff filled the emergency department parking lot, charging the air with hope, relief and excitement.

Dr. Trees Ritter was the first health care worker at the Santa Maria hospital to receive the long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, followed by a small group of frontline health care staff who have witnessed the impacts of the coronavirus firsthand over the past nine months.

"Physically it doesn’t feel like anything, but emotionally it’s amazing," Ritter said of the vaccine. "The data and science suggest that it’s incredibly effective and safe, and that’s a reason I wanted to be first to get it, to let people know as a subject matter expert that I have faith in it."

Vials were received by several hospitals throughout Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning, with thousands of health care workers to be vaccinated over the coming days, kick-starting the process of slowing the spread of the virus.

Along with Marian staff, initial doses of the two-dose vaccine also were administered to medical staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, and neighboring Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

Other staff being prioritized at Marian include emergency and critical care department personnel, environmental control staff who sanitize the rooms of COVID-19 patients, physical and respiratory therapists, and registration staff, among others exposed at a high level to the virus.