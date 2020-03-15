Thom Garrett's 'tax gang' led to work at Senior Center

Thom Garrett thought he’d sleep in once he retired. Instead, he logs hours helping seniors and low-income valley residents file their taxes, finding and filling needs with Solvang Senior Center, pedaling backroads and byways, and serving his church alongside his wife of 53 years, Sue Garrett.

“It turns out I’m not one who can sit around for extended periods of time. I have to keep moving,” said Garrett, who is the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Seniors.

No real surprise given the Garretts spent their professional years traveling and living around the world. Before retiring from Chevron Corporation, the family lived in Tokyo, London and various cities across the U.S.

“We enjoyed them all, but there’s no better place than around here to cycle. All the farms and ranches and open spaces and roads are beautiful,” Thom said.

You might spot him walking his dog in Solvang Village or enjoying coffee with friends. Up until a couple of years ago, he was logging 5,000 miles per year biking local roads. Now he’s down to 3,000 with games of golf, visits with their adult children, regular Bible study sessions in their home.