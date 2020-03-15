Thom Garrett's 'tax gang' led to work at Senior Center

Thom Garrett thought he’d sleep in once he retired. Instead, he logs hours helping seniors and low-income valley residents file their taxes, finding and filling needs with Solvang Senior Center, pedaling backroads and byways, and serving his church alongside his wife of 53 years, Sue Garrett.
“It turns out I’m not one who can sit around for extended periods of time. I have to keep moving,” said Garrett, who is the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Seniors.
No real surprise given the Garretts spent their professional years traveling and living around the world. Before retiring from Chevron Corporation, the family lived in Tokyo, London and various cities across the U.S.
“We enjoyed them all, but there’s no better place than around here to cycle. All the farms and ranches and open spaces and roads are beautiful,” Thom said.
You might spot him walking his dog in Solvang Village or enjoying coffee with friends. Up until a couple of years ago, he was logging 5,000 miles per year biking local roads. Now he’s down to 3,000 with games of golf, visits with their adult children, regular Bible study sessions in their home.
Before he retired, Thom didn’t have a lot of time for volunteering, but the Garretts have always made church involvement a priority. Upon moving to the valley, they found a new church home in Valley Christian Fellowship where Thom served as Elder until 2018.
Thom also stepped up to coach middle school baseball at Jonata School.
In short order, he pinged on Tom Olmstead’s radar. Olmstead roped Thom into volunteering with the AARP Tax Aid program which provides free tax return assistance for low- and middle-income seniors.
“The program was designed to come alongside and assist seniors who started to have trouble doing things on their own,” Thom said.
As Thom and his “tax gang” met at the Solvang Senior Center, he began noticing other needs to be filled.
“You look around and you see needs, and you also see people benefit from getting involved in meeting those needs,” Thom said.
Thom began volunteering at Solvang Senior Center. He was then invited onto the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Advisory Council on which he has served as treasurer for a couple of years now. In addition, he’s on the steering committee for the center’s $2.5 million capital campaign.
“My primary motivation is: I’m a Christian. I believe there’s a scriptural mandate, that I’m called to give back based on how I’ve been blessed,” Thom said. “I think we’re called to minimize self, to come alongside others who are in need, and ideally you find a place to help out that fits your skill set and your passion. That becomes the sweet spot of volunteering because then you’re clicking on all cylinders.”
He was quick to add he’s also never lost a golf ball volunteering.
“Find the things that keep you physically active and works on maintaining mental agility. Those are the benefits to me, personally,” Thom said.
Honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
In addition to recognition plaques, each adult honoree receives a $1,000 grant from the Foundation to be donated in the honoree's name to a charity of his or her choice.