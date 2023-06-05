The people came out early – thousands of them – hoping to get the best spots along Broadway to see bands, floats, horses, and more rolling south for the Elks Rodeo Parade Saturday.

“There’s already a huge crowd and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Jaime Flores, Elks Rodeo Parade Committee chairman, an hour before the 10 a.m. parade kickoff. “And we won’t disappoint them. We’ve got 106 entries this year, and I think 25 of them are first-timers. That’s just great to see.

“I think the new time frame worked, moving the start back an hour to 10 a.m., which gave the weather a chance to clear. And I’d like to thank KSBY-TV for helping us get the message out. I think that helped us get more entries this year.”

The morning was overcast and cool, with temperatures in the mid-50s, but there was no morning mist to discourage people from attending.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Flores. “Leading off, we have the Salinas Elks Rodeo Color Guard. Then Vinny Caicco will sing the national anthem. Right after the anthem, the Cal Star helicopter is doing a fly-by right down Broadway. We’ve never had that before and that’s the way you kick off our 80th anniversary parade. Like I said – awesome!”

Newly crowned Elks Rodeo Queen Michaela Jamison and her court – Brisa Lopez, Adrena Mercedes Longoria, Paige Beal, Justine Elizabeth Lopez, and Courtney Lauderdale – led a group of dignitaries that included Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, the Santa Maria City Council, and Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown led a mounted contingent from his department while two local district attorneys made the trip to the parade.

“It’s the first time we’ve had both San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County DAs in the parade,” said Flores. “DA Dan Dow came down from SLO and DA John Savrnoch came up from Santa Barbara. We’re excited to have them as honorary grand marshals today.”

Also excited were the official grand marshals, Olivia and Keith Bugal, who rode the parade route in style in a cherry red 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Supersport convertible.

“We’re really excited,” said Keith Bugal. “We never expected this. It was such a surprise and a great honor.”

“We’re ready, yes we are,” said Olivia Bugal. “Keith and I have always done everything together (during their 40-year marriage) and now we get to do this together. It’s the first time the Elks have had two people as grand marshals. It’s such an honor.”

“And we’re going to enjoy every minute of it,” said Keith Bugal. “And we hope everyone we see along the parade route today has as much fun as we do. It’s going to be a fun day.”

“I know my kids are all excited to be here,” said Charlie Kim, Righetti High’s bandmaster. “We’re the first band to lead the way down Broadway and everyone is looking forward to it.”

“This is my last run,” said Pioneer Valley High’s bandmaster Cindy Wehlander, whose marching Panthers were seven spots behind the RHS band. “I’m retiring in three days after teaching for 32 years. This is one of the things I’m going to miss.

“My kids are really excited. They love doing parades. They’ve been practicing new music and are excited to share it with the community. The community is so supportive of these kids and we want to show everyone just how talented they all are. I hope they enjoy our show.”

There were also bands from Orcutt Academy and several junior high schools, as well as specialty bands like Righetti High’s Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico dancers.

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) were represented by several high school groups including the California State champion Santa Maria High FFA.

Mayson Bothwell, Miss California Rodeo Salinas, took time out from her duties riding in each of the rodeo performances to join in the morning’s fun.

“This is my first time at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo,” said Bothwell. “This is great. There’s so much energy and excitement. The rodeo has been packed every night and to see all these people out here for the parade is awesome. It’s beautiful here. It’s not too hot, not too cold – it’s close to the beach. This is just a perfect day for the rodeo and the parade. The people here are so friendly.”

Bothwell is an expert on California rodeos.

“I’ll do more than 20 this year, two or three each month. I don’t have a single weekend off until after Rodeo Salinas (July 20-23) and this is one of the best rodeos that I get to attend.”

As for the fans lining the parade route – the horses were a universal hit.

“I love everything but the horses are No. 1,” said Santa Marian Pedro Sotelo, who brought his wife, daughter, and nephew. “I’ve been coming to the parade forever. I’m 38 years old, and I’ve been coming here since I was little – probably all 38 years. We all went to Thursday night’s rodeo performance and now we’re here. I wouldn’t miss it. I love it all; the horses, bands, floats, classic cars, the music – everything.”

“I love the horses the best,” said Santa Marian Ernie Gamble. “I’ve lived here for eight years and I’ve been here every year. The horses are great but I love watching the kids, and seeing how much they love it. I love seeing all the fans, the bands, the schools represented – just everything.”

“We’ve been coming here for years,” said Guadalupe’s Rafael Chavez, who brought his wife and daughter. “I love watching the horses but my wife and daughter love all the floats and bands.”

The parade ended on Enos where parade watchers took part in the annual street fair in the JC Penny parking lot on the corner of Stowell and Broadway.

“This is our biggest day, starting with the parade, the street fair, and continuing right through the Saturday night performance of the Elks Rodeo,” said Flores. “I want to say a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone who helps us put on this parade, all the volunteers and the groups who are taking part, and thanks to everyone who is out here watching and enjoying it. We look forward to making it even bigger and better next year. I know it’s something everyone looks forward to every rodeo season.”