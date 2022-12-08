Results of the first West Coast auction of offshore wind energy leases Tuesday brought bids totaling $425.6 million from three companies for the three sections of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The provisional winners, including those for the two sections of the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, were announced by BOEM on Wednesday. With the Humboldt bids added to those for Morro Bay, the auction total was $757.1 million.

Almost immediately, 25 Central Coast leaders representing two counties, six cities, five educational institutions, two employment agencies, six chambers of commerce and several other organizations and agencies signed a joint letter to the companies.

Signatories of the letter offer to collaborate on responsibly developing offshore wind energy, according to REACH, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, which is one of the organizations represented on the letter.

“It’s so exciting for the Central Coast to be part of this historic step toward a cleaner energy future,” said Melissa James, president and chief executive officer of REACH.

“This is a transformative opportunity for our region and it’s fantastic to see broad-based, bipartisan support for thoughtfully welcoming this new industry into our community,” James said.

The offshore wind generation projects are expected to have millions of dollars in economic benefit to northern Santa Barbara County by providing jobs, materials sales, housing sales and rentals and services.

The bids still have to be certified, but once they are, the companies will have a year to submit their plans for assessing their lease sites for wind farm development. The funds raised by the sales will paid into the U.S. Treasury's General Fund.

Once the site assessment plans are approved by BOEM, the companies must submit their construction and operation plans within five years, and officials don’t expect to have turbines operating on the water until 2030.

The three companies that submitted winning bids in the online auction are Equinor Wind US LLC, Central California Offshore Wind LLC and Invenergy California Offshore LLC.

Invenergy, which bid $145.3 million for the section closest to the shoreline, is the only one of the three with American backing.

Chicago-based, the company has large-scale wind, solar, natural gas and energy storage facilities worldwide.

Central California Offshore Wind is a division of Golden State Wind, which itself is a joint venture of Canada Pension Investment Board and Ocean Winds, a French-Portuguese joint venture with projects in Europe, the United States and Asia.

The company bid $150.3 million for the central section of the Morro Bay Wind Area.

Equinor Wind US, which bid $130 million for the section farthest from shore, is a Norwegian renewable energy and oil company.

One of the largest offshore wind energy companies in the country, it is currently developing two lease areas in New York that will provide enough energy for 2 million homes.

The signers on the letter sent to the companies represented the state of California; Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties; and the cities of Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Goleta.

Also represented on the letter are educational institutions Cal Poly, Hancock College, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Others represented are the Santa Maria Valley, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara South Coast, Morro Bay, Atascadero and Paso Robles chambers of commerce; and the Workforce Development Board, SLO Cal Careers, Visit SLO Cal and the EDC — Economic Development Collaborative.