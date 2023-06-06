Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said a sedan and pick-up truck collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 1, south of Constellation Road, and three people traveling in the sedan were killed in the crash.
Two people traveling in the pickup suffered minor injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ambulance.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday and the northbound lanes of Highway were closed while the accident was under investigation.
The names of the three people killed in the collision were not available, pending notification of relatives.