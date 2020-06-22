Three more coronavirus-related deaths reported at Country Oaks Care Center, total now at 8 in a week

Three residents at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria died Saturday in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in eight total deaths over the past week.

All three residents were over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

As of Friday, 26 residents and 24 staff members had tested positive for the virus after the outbreak was first announced June 8.

The county Public Health Department also announced that 102 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend in the county, with 40 confirmed Saturday followed by 62 on Sunday.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,432 cases have been confirmed among county residents, with 277 cases still active. Sixty-three individuals are hospitalized with 17 in the ICU, according to county data.

Additional information with Monday's case count will be announced Monday evening.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

