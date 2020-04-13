Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County; order to wear masks could be expanded

Asked about herd immunity, Do-Reynoso said it occurs when people are vaccinated against a disease or a certain number in the community have been exposed to it, but that number is not clear for COVID-19.

She said she has heard it would require 60% of the populous to be exposed to achieve herd immunity, but a new paper from Italy indicated the number could be 10%.

Lee Heller, who spoke during public comment but didn’t indicate her affiliation or experience, said it would require 85% of the population to be exposed.

“We know we need to get a handle on who’s been infected,” Do-Reynoso said, noting a Stanford task force is working on a serology test “that could be up and running in two to three weeks” to test who has been exposed.

But she said no one knows yet if having COVID-19 antibodies means an individual is actually immune to contracting the disease later.

Do-Reynoso also showed the board graphs developed by Los Angeles County to model the projected rate of spread before the governor’s social distancing order — 95.6% of the populace would have become infected with the novel coronavirus, while under the current conditions the total is expected to be 29.3%.