Throwback Thursday: Ballots were cast by 5:30, 1988
Throwback Thursday: Ballots were cast by 5:30, 1988

As published in the March 10, 1988 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

BALLOTS WERE CAST BY 530 Santa Ynez Valley High School students in a Super Tuesday mock election with Republican Vice President George Bush and Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis the top winners of their respective parties for the presidential nomination.

030520 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

