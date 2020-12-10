Throwback Thursday: Christmas at the Daughertys, 1967

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 21, 1967, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
" ... And Stockings Were Hung By the Chimney With Care ... " Exhibiting broad smiles in anticipation of Christmas and ready to snuggle in their beds, Paul Daugherty, 6, his brother, David, 8, and their sister, Jeanne, 9, children of Mr. and Mrs. Marston Daugherty of Solvang, prepare to hang their stockings by the fireplace in time for the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Yuletide holiday in the Valley will be marked by traditional Christmas Eve and Christmas Day festivities, church rites and family get-togethers.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.