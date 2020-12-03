Throwback Thursday: Santa Ynez High School band in Christmas parade, 1971

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 16, 1971, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
PIRATE MARCHING BAND TAKES FIRST PLACE: Strutting their way through the streets of Solvang to take the coveted first-place award in the band division at the annual Christmas parade was the Santa Ynez High School band.
