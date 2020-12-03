You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Santa Ynez High School band in Christmas parade, 1971
120320 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 16, 1971, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

PIRATE MARCHING BAND TAKES FIRST PLACE: Strutting their way through the streets of Solvang to take the coveted first-place award in the band division at the annual Christmas parade was the Santa Ynez High School band. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

