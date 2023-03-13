The California Mid-State Fair announced that country singer Tim McGraw has been confirmed to perform on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be McGraw’s eighth performance on the main stage at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $75, $90, $150, and $175 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channels.

Tim McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. He’s won three Grammy Awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

His career achievements include being named BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres and having the "Most Played Song of the Decade" for all music genres. He is the most played country artist at radio since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending 10 weeks or more at No. 1.

"Known for his high energy concerts, he is one of the top touring artists of all time including the record-setting 'Soul2Soul' tours with his wife, Faith Hill," the Mid-State Fair said in a press release Monday.

McGraw starred in and narrated the movie “The Shack” and co-wrote and performed the closing credit song for the Oscar winning documentary "Free Solo."

His other movie credits include blockbuster hits “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side."

McGraw starred beside Sam Elliott and his wife Faith Hill in the "Yellowstone" prequel and three-time Emmy nominated "1883."

McGraw has co-authored two New York Times bestsellers "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation" with Jon Meacham.

McGraw recently celebrated his country radio No. 1 single, “7500 OBO” from the No. 1 album, Here On Earth.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”