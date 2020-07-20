Trail proposed to provide Buellton-Solvang link; agencies seeking public comment

A quartet of public agencies is developing potential routes for a Santa Ynez River Trail that would provide a safe connection between Buellton and Solvang for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians and is looking for public comments about potential routes.
The public can view the routes, learn about how they were selected and provide their opinions about them until Aug. 14 using an interactive online map and survey.
Santa Barbara County, Buellton, Solvang and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments are working together to study the potential trail that was among the pubic requests when the Santa Ynez Valley Bicycle Master Plan was developed a few years ago.
“The goal is not to decide on a final route now,” said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, public information manager for SBCAG. “We’re just gathering information that will be used in future decisions.”
Currently, the only route between Buellton and Solvang for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians is along the shoulders of two-lane Highway 246, where traffic generally flows at 55 mph but at times can become severely congested.
During peak afternoon periods, as many as 2,000 vehicles an hour can travel that stretch of highway where there are no sidewalks, improved trails nor barriers to protect walkers, cyclists and horseback riders.
The study of a potential trail started last September by consulting firm KTUA and is now in its second phase.
Once completed, the study will identify opportunities, constraints and estimated costs of the various alternatives.
“The first part was the feasibility and technical study,” Klemann said. “Right now we’re in the public phase of finding out what they’d like to see, what works for them and what doesn’t work.”
A public workshop had been set for April, but that’s when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, which forced the cooperating agencies to find an alternative method of gathering public comment.
The result was the website, which contains an explanation of the need, the study timeline and a series of maps showing existing conditions, suitable and unsuitable trail areas and potential routes and connections to Highway 246 and other points.
Potential routes
Using public input gathered last year and from the Bicycle Master Plan, a technical advisory committee identified multiple potential routes along Highway 246, private access roads and existing informal trails.
Most of the routes were evaluated and color-coded, with green representing high suitability for a trail, orange for moderate suitability and red for low, although some routes were not evaluated.
Possible routes identified by the committee include three trailheads near Alisal Road in Solvang that parallel Fjord Drive and converge into a single line that follows existing dirt roads and informal trails along the edge of the Santa Ynez River channel.
At the Buellton city limits, which align with Ballard Canyon Road, multiple potential trail routes and connecting segments branch out, including some around Santa Ynez Self Storage and the proposed site of a bowling alley and entertainment center.
At the south end of McMurray Road, the options converge into a single line under Highway 101 to Avenue of Flags, where two basic routes connect to the Zaca Creek Golf Course and Industrial Way area before converging into a single line again that terminates in multiple possible trailheads at River View Park.
Because the website is interactive, visitors can look at a range of elements individually or in combinations they choose on the existing conditions map.
Elements range from points of interest, parks and schools, city-owned land and easements, trail visibility from the highway, Caltrans’ right-of-way and existing bike facilities to critical waterways and habitat, flood hazard zones, areas of potential wetlands and soil erosion.
Then, visitors can create their own template map where they can use icons to denote areas where they have safety, environmental or other concerns for bikers, walkers and horseback riders.
A consultant is conducting a biological survey in a swath along the north side of the Santa Ynez River from a point just east of Highway 101 to River View Park.
The survey is examining such vegetation communities as cottonwoods and scrub, riparian woodlands and willow thickets
Klemann said the agencies hope to have the results of that survey when they begin sifting through public comments in September to prepare draft and final reports.
At present, there is no target date for starting construction of a trail, and no sources of funding have been identified.
