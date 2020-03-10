Transformation of Lompoc's Huyck Stadium ramps up as venue is prepped for new surfaces

“We are on schedule and are excited that we will have the stadium available to students and the community this school year,” Sorum said.

Much of the demolition work on the project was completed in February. That work included the removal of the so-called Red Dog clay from the track. That material, according to LUSD, was salvaged and stockpiled at LUSD’s central yard for use at other LUSD sites.

As of Friday, site drainage and the trenching and installation of field electrical systems also were completed, as well as the installation of footings for the outside track curbs and fence and goal posts.

Workers were scheduled this week to make field groove cuts, install the field liner and flat drains, pour the shot put pads and begin base installation for the track and perimeter, according to LUSD.

The work next week is slated to include the installation of the permeable surface base and the installation of decomposed granite at the shot put area.