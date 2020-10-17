Tree trimming on State Route 246 near Buellton begins Monday

A five-day tree-trimming project on State Route 246 from Ballard Canyon Road and east of Flag Is Up Farms will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, according to Caltrans District 5.

The project is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, every week through Nov. 13, with possible temporary highway closures to move large equipment.

A Caltrans District 5 spokesman said motorists will encounter a traffic switch in the area without interruption to two-way traffic allowance. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes, he said.

Electronic message boards will be activated by the Caltrans maintenance team in Buellton to inform the public about the project.

Caltrans officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

