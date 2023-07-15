An upper-level high-pressure system over California combined with persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds along the coastline will allow triple-digit temperatures to develop in the far inland valleys on Saturday through this upcoming workweek.
In the coastal regions, these northwesterly (onshore) winds will create a persistent marine layer with pockets of fog and mist and extensive stratus clouds, keeping temperatures cooler.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach mid to high-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the high-50s and low-60s under mostly overcast skies.
The models indicate variable amounts of subtropical moisture will stream northward over the Central Coast from Mexico. This condition should produce scattered mid to high-level clouds, creating slightly cooler temperatures, but higher humidity levels will make it feel warmer on Monday.
The upper-level high is expected to strengthen to 599 decameters on Tuesday through next Saturday, July 22, generating hotter far inland temperatures.
However, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds blowing from the ocean will keep most of northern Santa Barbara County cooler. The coastline will remain shrouded in low-marine clouds, protecting it from the extreme heat.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/78 55/75 56/73 55/73 57/74 55/73 55/72 55/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
59/97 63/96 63/92 63/92 58/89 57/88 58/87 59/89
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/74 53/70 54/70 53/68 55/71 54/70 55/68 54/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through next Saturday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday through Monday.
Combined with this northwesterly swell will be 1- to 2-foot southerly (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 10- to 12-second period) from Hurricane Calvin, centered about 1,200 miles southwest of Santa Barbara County on Sunday through Monday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Tuesday through next Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (July 15):
1916 - A dying South Atlantic Coast storm produced torrential rains in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Altapass, NC, was drenched with more than 22 inches of rain, a 24-hour rainfall record for the state.
Flooding resulted in considerable damage, particularly to railroads. (David Ludlum)
2014 - Monsoon moisture produced sprinkles and even a few scattered light rain showers this morning. The Paso Robles Airport reported trace amounts of rainfall.
However, for most locations, the wisps of rain evaporated before reaching the ground. In other words, plenty of virga. There is also some marine low cloudiness along the beaches.