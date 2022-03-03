Bob Dylan has a lyric that goes, “Man is inventing his doom/ First step was touching the moon,” but I think it goes back much further than that; at least to Albert Einstein and his pesky theory of relativity.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Einstein and everything I know about him, including his bike-riding and violin-playing, and I think that a basic comprehension of relativity goes a long way toward helping us to accept the illusory and impermanent nature of our lives and also aids us in recognizing and tolerating different viewpoints, preferences and beliefs. But look where it’s left us: unable even to agree on good-bad, right-wrong, up-down, weak-strong, better-or-worse. Now, it’s all relative — to our tastes, interests, information and objectives.

Maybe it’s because I was born in the decade immediately following the end of World War II, and grew up in the U.S. in a family of middle-class immigrants, that caused me to believe there was a consensus opinion in this country — even through all the social, cultural, political and technological changes — that Hitler and the Nazis were the bad guys. (I use that only as an obvious example of relative unanimity.)

We might not have agreed on a lot of things — like, whether the big home run hitters and fastball hurlers who were juiced on steroids should have been inducted into the Hall of Fame; whether the Mafia families glamorized in "The Godfather" or "The Sopranos" in reality have redeeming qualities that would make us sympathetic to them; whether it was right to go into Vietnam or Iraq or Iran, or prudent to spend billions of dollars a year on space exploration when there’s so much that needs fixing on Earth — but, surely, we could agree on Hitler, right!?

If so, maybe it had (or has) more to do with what we want to believe about ourselves — being on the side of "right and just," than what we think about our adversaries. Maybe too much has come to light regarding our own checkered past and the countless, recurring examples of greed, violence, corruption and dishonesty for us to believe or blindly accept it anymore. And maybe that’s a good thing.

Diversity of thought and difference of opinion is the mark of a free society and a healthy democracy; it also is the product of the information and disinformation we’re exposed to, the news we consume, the websites we visit and the social media circles we show up in.

We agree that there are certain physical, or what we sometimes call universal, truths that are indisputable, such as water flows downhill or the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, but even those are relative to us being on Earth. Likewise, what we accept as true socially and politically is relative to our dispositions, incentives and information.

I recognize the value of getting our news from different sources and seeking out alternative information, and I extol the virtues of nonconformity and not automatically buying into mainstream accounts and mass consensus descriptions. I know, too, that there is a difference between questioning truth and peddling lies: one aims for revelation, one for concealment and deceit; one seeks to liberate, one to suppress.

The consequence of permitting and perpetuating public lies is that it compromises truth and erodes the bonds of trust and cooperation between us.

So, if you’re wondering how it can be that a man waking up to blaring sirens, bombs going off around him and tanks descending upon his city could wonder whether it is an invasion from outside the borders of his nation or a plot hatched from within, I point you to the news, to Einstein and the concept of relativity.

