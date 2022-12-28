The storm that coasted through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday dropped less than 2 inches of rain in most areas, even in mountain areas where forecasters predicted 2 to 4 inches could fall, and less than 1 inch in several locations.

But after a short break Wednesday and an even shorter one Friday afternoon, more rain is on the way, leading up to a mostly sunny New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office for Los Angeles.

Meteorologists had predicted Tuesday's storm would drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across Santa Barbara County's lowlands and from 2 to 4 inches in mountains and foothills.

But San Marcos Pass, which usually tops the rainfall charts, was not the precipitation leader from Tuesday’s storm, according to data collected from automated gauges by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The pass recorded just 1.20 inches of rainfall, while Figueroa Mountain topped the list with 1.73 inches.

Other North County sites reporting more rainfall included Sisquoc with 1.70 inches, Lompoc with 1.69, Los Alamos with 1.67, Santa Maria with 1.51, Buellton with 1.50, Santa Ynez with 1.40 and Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake at 1.27.

New Cuyama weighed in with the least precipitation at 0.79 of an inch, while Gibraltar Dam recorded 0.88 of an inch.

The rainfall brought the countywide total to 146% of the average to date in the water year, which began Sept. 1 and will end Aug. 31, 2023.

By individual location, Lompoc has the highest percentage of the average rainfall to date with 212%.

While those percentages are good, the rain will have to keep coming to have an impact on the county’s streams and reservoirs.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Cachuma Lake was holding 60,632 acre-feet of water, or 31.4% of its 192,978 acre-foot capacity.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.

Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria was still too low to measure, essentially holding 0% of its 194,971 acre-foot capacity.

Gibraltar Reservoir, which serves the city of Santa Barbara but spills into the Santa Ynez River and, ultimately, Cachuma Lake when over capacity, was holding 1,480 acre-feet, or 31.5% of its 4,693 acre-foot capacity.

More rain is on the way in the foreseeable future, as the National Weather Service is predicting a 50% chance of showers Thursday and Thursday night, dropping to a 20% chance Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon are expected to give way to a 30% chance of rain that night and a 90% chance on Saturday, with rainfall moderate to heavy accompanied by gusty southwest winds.

Rain is likely until 10 p.m. Saturday, but Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees.

But a slight chance of showers is expected again Monday, with showers likely again Tuesday.