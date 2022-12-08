After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 24 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

Upon completion of the training, the cadets can provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians.

During their time at the academy, the cadets learned critical skills such as patient handling and moving and emergency vehicle driving. Much of the training was hands-on and utilized the state-of-the-art equipment and technology available at the PSTC.

In addition to traditional classroom learning environments, the cadets also trained in one of the only community college EMS simulation labs in the state. Hancock’s high-tech lab includes simulation manikins and an ambulance simulator that allows students to experience and practice treatment of a patient while in a moving vehicle.

The full list of graduating cadets includes Ariana Abayari, Madeline Amos, Connor Balsillie, Danielle Barba, Luke Benchek, Lucas Berryman, Bret Bjorkman, Alexis Garcia, Fernando Gonzalez Orozco, Raven Harris, Zachary Hightower, Hally Maniscalo, Jayde Maniscalco, Axel Maldonado, Andre Martinez, Gabriel Matsuura, Omar AlbertMora-Contreras, Andrea Murray, Ceyla Pulido, Ava Ramirez, Brandon Ramirez, Dhaniel Romero Guzman, Christian Sanchez and Francisco Soto Chavez.

Hancock’s EMS Academy is one of many Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs the college offers. Potential students are encouraged to explore these and other degree and certificate programs on the college’s Guided Pathways website at www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways.

Registration is currently open for winter and spring classes. Registration can be completed at https://www.hancockcollege.edu/winterspring.