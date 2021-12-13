A two-car crash is slowing traffic on Highway 135 just south of Lakeview Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information website and emergency radio traffic.
A silver Dodge Dart and a white Audi apparently collided just after 10 a.m., leaving one vehicle in the center divider and the other in the fast lane, with one of them on its roof, near Lakeview Junior High School, according to the CHP website.
It doesn't appear anyone is injured, but a tow truck has been requested to move the overturned vehicle.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
