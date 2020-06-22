Two COVID-19 deaths confirmed Monday in Santa Maria; 26 new cases identified

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two COVID-19 deaths Monday evening, both in Santa Maria, with one being among the general population and the other a resident at Country Oaks Care Center.
The announcement of Monday's deaths came just hours after the department confirmed the COVID-19 deaths of three other residents at Country Oaks over the weekend.
Nine individuals have died in connection with the outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center, which was first identified June 8. The care center's death rate is higher than any city in the county.
Both individuals who died Monday were over 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.
“We sympathize each day for the many people from our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Reopening businesses and public spaces safely requires every one of us to make physical distancing and wearing face coverings part of our everyday lives to prevent increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer.
As of Friday, 28 residents and 26 staff members at the care center had tested positive for the virus, with no additional data since.
COVID-19 cases
The county announced 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 1,456 confirmed cases among county residents. Of these, 258 remain active, according to county data.
A total of 816 cases have been confirmed in the city of Santa Maria, with 278 still active. Fourteen deaths have been confirmed, including the nine at Country Oaks.
In the community of Orcutt, 67 cases have been confirmed with 16 still active. No residents have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 124 total cases have been confirmed with 17 still active. Four deaths have been confirmed.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, 16 cases have been confirmed with four still active. No deaths have been confirmed.
One additional case was announced Monday at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, with 990 total cases confirmed and 12 still active. Three inmates have died.
Maintaining precaution
Following several successful weeks of reopening, Santa Barbara County residents are being urged to remain cautious as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
"I acknowledge that opening movie theaters, hotels, bars and restaurants does send a message that things are back to normal ... Unfortunately that is not the case," Ansorg said Friday.
Rising cases have also been accompanied by rising hospitalizations, to the degree that the county was flagged for monitoring by the California Department of Public Health last week.
Sixty individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 18 in the ICU.
Officials from Dignity Health, which includes Marian Regional Medical Center, encouraged residents on Monday to keep up hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing in order to prevent further spread.
"We are prepared and ready to care for the health and safety of our patients, and want individuals to take the proper steps to minimize exposure and protect themselves and their loved ones," Dignity Health spokeswoman Sara San Juan said.
San Luis Obispo County public health officials have shared similar concerns regarding case increases, with the county's highest daily increase yet announced Sunday at 24 cases.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
