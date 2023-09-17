Native American tribes from the United States and Canada gather in Santa Ynez for the the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow where traditional song and dance perform honor ancestors. The 2023 edition is slated to take place Saturday, Sept. 30, in Santa Ynez.
Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 26th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez.
The two-day gathering, this year themed "We Honor the Children," will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
The event will also feature informational booths and vendors selling traditional native food, regalia and arts and crafts. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Each day a gourd dance will take place at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., when hundreds of members of tribal nations from throughout the U.S. and Canada to participate in dancing and drumming competitions.
Participants will compete for more than $120,000 in cash prizes, a tribal spokesman said, noting that the event will mark the second year hosted in Santa Ynez after more than two decades at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara.
Dancing categories range in age from young children to 70 years and older, who will take part in different dance styles including traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken.
“Our tribe is proud to host this popular event, which is an opportunity for tribes to come together and celebrate our Native American heritage,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We have thousands of visitors to our powwow each year who enjoy the experience while they learn more about our culture and traditions.”
The Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow is a zero waste event and guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.