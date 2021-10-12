The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday, along with 56 new cases of the virus.
One of the deaths was of a Santa Maria resident, and the other of a Santa Barbara resident. One was between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 511 Santa Barbara County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19, according to county data.
Active and contagious cases in the county total 406 as of Tuesday.
Forty residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 16 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 12 and older are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against severe illness and death from the virus.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status and health insurance is not needed. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
