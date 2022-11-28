112822 Los Alamos vehicle fire.jpg

A firefighter sprays the interior of a car destroyed by fire Monday morning after flames apparently erupted from the Prius hybrid vehicle at left, in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A hybrid car fire destroyed two vehicles Monday morning in Los Alamos but flames didn’t extend to wildland or structures, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Fire erupted from a Prius hybrid about 6:15 a.m. in the 9100 block of Highway 101 and spread to a second vehicle parked a few feet away, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck and photos of the scene.

Safechuck said the fire involved the battery cell in the Prius.

Although the cars were parked next to a wood fence and beneath an overhanging oak tree, firefighters prevented either of those from fully igniting, although both were damaged.

Safechuck said both vehicles were totally destroyed, but no injuries were reported, and the fire was knocked down about 6:50 a.m.

The cause is under investigation, he said.

