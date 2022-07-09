A typical July weather pattern will continue through this upcoming week with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and pockets of mist.
Strong to gale force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline on Saturday and Sunday will produce mostly clear afternoons. This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) to the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the 60s.
The northwesterly winds will decrease to gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) levels on Monday into Tuesday, increasing to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels on Wednesday into Thursday. Consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (No-Sky July) along the immediate coastline with cooler temperatures.
Away from the ocean, a large upper-level high over Texas will move westward toward the Four Corners area. This condition will keep the inland valleys in the mid to high-80s throughout this week. There is also a chance of some monsoon moisture reaching the Central Coast later in the week with increasing high-level clouds and higher relative humidity levels, but no rain.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/70 52/72 53/73 54/71 53/72 55/74 53/71 52/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/86 55/86 53/84 52/82 53/87 55/88 54/86 53/85
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/70 53/70 52/70 53/70 54/72 55/71 54/70 51/69
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 to 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Monday, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet with the same period on Tuesday into Thursday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive on Wednesday and will remain at this level through Friday.
Note: Tropical Storm Bonnie, about 600 miles west of Baja California, is not expected to impact our area.