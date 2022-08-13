Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, decreasing by Monday. This onshore flow will produce mostly clear afternoons and mild temperatures with night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist.
High temperatures will range from the mid- to high 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the low to mid-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the low to mid-60s. These temperatures will continue through Tuesday, slightly cooling on Wednesday through Friday.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will further decrease to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels on Tuesday into Friday; consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (Fogust) along the immediate coastline. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the late afternoon.
Monsoonal moisture will continue to stream over the Central Coast Central with variable mid- to high-level clouds. This condition may bring rain and thunderstorms to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/79 57/78 57/77 57/76 58/75 59/75 56/74 55/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/90 57/92 57/93 57/91 58/90 58/89 57/89 57/87
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/78 56/76 55/77 56/74 57/73 56/72 55/72 54/69
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Saturday through Sunday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet with the same period on Monday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Tuesday and will remain at this level through Friday.