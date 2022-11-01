The U.S. Forest Service held a ceremony Thursday at the Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station in Los Olivos to honor the Chumash Fire Department's ongoing efforts at an especially critical time.

When the forest service began experiencing staffing shortages in its ranks earlier this year, agency officials said the Chumash Fire Department answered their call for assistance, stepping up to help staff, clean and get the Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station operational.

"Los Padres is grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and their fire department for providing the U.S. Forest Service with staffing coverage at the Figueroa Fire Station this year," said Steve Hall, acting Santa Lucia District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. "The Chumash engine crew played a critical role this summer and we look forward to strengthening this relationship in the years ahead."

The honorary ceremony highlighted the working relationship between the Chumash Fire Department and the Forest Service and was attended by Santa Lucia District Ranger Hall, Chumash Fire Department crewmembers, and Forest Service officials, among others.

Forest Service officials presented Chumash firefighters with certificates of appreciation and a commemorative coin for their hard work over the past several months.

Chumash Fire Chief J.P. Zavalla said he appreciated the U.S. Forest Service reaching out to the crew, "and trusting us to be good stewards of the land."

"This is historically Chumash land and we have many sacred sites here in the Los Padres National Forest," Zavalla said. "The Chumash Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have a common goal of protecting our resources here."

In addition to providing emergency, medical and disaster services for the Santa Ynez Reservation, the Chumash Fire Department also serves as a resource for the greater community, combatting fires and protecting people and property throughout the region.

Through an arrangement with the Forest Service, Chumash fire crews also respond to fires on federal land throughout the country.

This year alone, the 22-crewmember fire department was called to over 50 fires, including multiple returns to fires in 10 states, a spokesman for Chumash Fire said.

The department will conclude its engine crew presence at the Forest Service Station this week.

