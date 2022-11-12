We were sitting out on the back deck on a crisp, moonless autumn night; the lights were off, we were kicked back on the outdoor couch, relaxed with blankets, and in awe of the night sky.

She marveled at how clearly we could see the Milky Way. I reminded her we are the Milky Way; it is the name of our galaxy. It’s not somewhere out there, apart from us; we are it.

That long, thin, whitish cloud of stars, which we commonly call the Milky Way, is actually the center of the Milky Way. The reason it appears so bright and “milky” is because we’re looking through layer upon layer of indistinguishable stars, in towards the center of our galaxy.

This idea of being in but not of, or of but not in, reminds me of driving on the freeway on the outskirts of town and seeing the tall buildings off in the distance; sure, we might be in the city limits here, but where those buildings are, that’s downtown. And that’s how I’m going to think about it from now on when someone says they’re looking out at the Milky Way.

To understand it further, though, think about the shape of our galaxy; a ball at the middle with strands winding outward in a widening curve.

Our Sun, which is one of a hundred trillion suns in the Milky Way — each with its own system of orbiting planets, moons, comets, asteroids, rocks and dust, all held together by gravity — is located in one of the circling strands, about halfway out to the edge of the galaxy.

In the same way that the Earth revolves around the sun, our solar system and all the other hundred trillion solar systems also orbit around the center of our galaxy, only instead of it taking one year, it’s more like 225 million years.

At the center of our galaxy is a supermassive black hole sucking in stars and stuff, and with our calculations and computations — and alas, our observations made possible by hi-tech equipment — we can actually see it happening, like water slowly swirling down a drain.

Every single star we see is in the Milky Way galaxy, and there are 200 trillion other galaxies in the Universe.

Perhaps you may wonder, as I did, if it takes us 225 million years to go once around the center of the galaxy, then how long does it take to go around the center of the Universe — and where even is the center of the Universe?

The answer, if the Big Bang theory holds true, is: there is no center of the Universe!

That’s because the Big Bang was no ordinary explosion. There was no central point from which it all started, where the blast occurred, and from where things expanded.

As physicist Phillip Gibbs noted, it was an explosion of space, not an explosion in space.

It’s not a matter of matter, which is all the physical stuff in space expanding “outward;” it’s space itself that is expanding, everywhere and in all directions, equally.

There is no point that is special in the sense that it can be called the center of the Universe. If there were, then we would be able to look out and see the edge of the expanding Universe and see empty space beyond that. But that’s not the case.

The further out we look, the further back we see — all the way back to the very first moments, detected as background radiation still lingering from 14 thousand million years ago.

Those are the facts, and as staggering and humbling as they are, the impact they have on the vast majority of us is still less than sitting out there on those starry nights, looking out, looking into ... the light in the center.

