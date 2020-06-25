You are the owner of this article.
Union Pacific Railroad work on Hwy 1 in Lompoc will end Friday
Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to complete railroad improvement work Friday at Highway 1 and A Street, where motorists were forced to detour around the work area all week.

Union Pacific’s rails run down the center of A Street from East Cypress Avenue to East Chestnut Avenue, but the project was centered at the Highway 1 intersection.

“The crossing renewal at that location involves installing a new track panel, a new concrete slab and new 5-foot asphalt approach,” said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad. “We're not replacing the signals.”

McMahan said Highway 1 will reopen Friday evening.

The highway was closed in both directions at A Street under a Caltrans permit.

Although businesses remained open on both sides of Highway 1 and A Street during the work, motorists were detoured around the area via Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue, a Caltrans spokesman said.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

